The biggest social media topic coming out of WrestleMania 36 Night One is the first-ever Boneyard Match, which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles to end the show.

Two of the Twitter reactions came from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who had one of the biggest matches in WWE history with Taker, and Matt Hardy, who is being credited with inspiring the cinematic style of the Boneyard Match with his "Broken Universe" matches.

As seen below, Foley tweeted an "urgent appeal" video to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Foley joked, "Mr. McMahon, may I please be in next year's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania?"

Matt noted how his Twitter feed was full of people mentioning how the Boneyard Match was similar to his "Broken" content.

"My twitter feed exploded," Matt wrote. "Thanks for all the love, folks.. I'm truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase - I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago. Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark."

For those who missed it, you can click here for photos and videos from the Boneyard Match.

Below are the full tweets from Foley and Hardy: