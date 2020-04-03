Congratulations to our own Matt Morgan for 14 years of sobriety.

Morgan, who currently works as the Mayor of Longwood, Florida, announced on Twitter yesterday that he has been sober for 14 years.

"14 years sober today. Drug addict to Mayor. God is great! #STRONGWOOD #MayorMorgan #Longwood," Morgan tweeted, attaching a video of a speech he gave on addiction.

Below is the full tweet from Matt: