- Last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network featured footage of Rhea Ripley backstage after she lost the NXT Women's Title to Charlotte Flair during Night Two of WrestleMania 36. An emotional Ripley just said Flair was tougher than she had expected.

They also aired the same Flair post-show interview that we saw on RAW, where Flair said the woman makes the title in WWE, and Ripley was tough but in the end she did what all the other women in WWE do - bow down to The Queen. Above is the video package with both promos.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo called last night's NXT episode by himself before the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match, which had no commentary. There was no mention of Nigel McGuinness or WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and no word yet on when they will return.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mauro was not actually at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University for the commentary. Mauro did his commentary work in post-production from California, where he lives. This was Mauro's first episode since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Speaking of the NXT Women's Title, Triple H took to Twitter last night to comment on Io Shirai becoming the new #1 contender to Flair for a future title shot. As noted, Shirai won a Ladder Match over Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and Candice LeRae.

"An amazing effort by all the women in this #LadderMatch. A win by @shirai_io means she's the #1 contender... @shirai_io vs @MsCharlotteWWE for the @WWENXT women's championship??? As a wise man once said, HELL YES!!!!! #WeAreNXT," Triple H tweeted.

There's still no word yet on when Shirai vs. Flair will air, but we will keep you updated. You can see Triple H's full tweet below: