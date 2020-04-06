- WWE posted this recap video with a look back at Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter after Night Two of WrestleMania 36 to congratulate new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his win over Brock Lesnar in the main event.

"Well deserved @DMcIntyreWWE," Foley wrote. "It's a long way to to top if you wanna rock & roll! And that you are on top of the mountain my friend!"

You can see Foley's full tweet below:

- WWE Shop has released several new pieces of merchandise to commemorate the first-ever Boneyard Match from Night One of WrestleMania 36, which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles. You can see the new t-shirts and prints below: