WWE Superstar Mickie James is using her voice to help raise money and awareness during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Mickie's new "With The Love of a Child" single features youth advocate & YouTube star Rosevelt Sings (Rosevelt Rawls), and benefits the "#5TooMany Campaign" for Childhelp. Childhelp is the world's oldest and largest non-profit group dedicated to helping victims of child abuse and neglect.

Courtesy of Mickie's YouTube channel, above is a behind-the-scenes look at the new single. The song features The Holy Saints Children's Choir of Tuscaloosa. The lyrics can be found in the description of the YouTube video seen above. The song was written by Mickie and Sean Gasaway, and released by Firewater Records.

Mickie tweeted on the song and wrote, "So excited to share this special behind the scenes look at the making of "With the Love of a Child" with the lovely [email protected] please continue to help us reach our goal https://5toomany.com & continue to spread the love! [red heart emoji] #5toomany"

The WWE announcement on the new campaign noted that fans can help the cause by doing the following:

* Download "With The Love of a Child" for free on music platforms

* Take a photo with a heart in hand and post to social media

* Tag five friends to do the same

* #5TooMany and #RoseveltsChallenge

* Donate $5 to help meet the challenge at 5TooMany.com

All money raised with the campaign will go toward Childhelp's mission during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.