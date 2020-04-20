Former WWE Superstars Mike and Maria Kanellis have announced their new "Non-Essential Wrestlers" podcast.
The podcast will premiere after RAW via the Fan Off Media platform.
The description for the podcast reads like this: "Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis talk professional wrestling and poopy diapers."
You can see the full Twitter announcement video from Mike & Maria below:
Big Announcement!!! #nonessentialwrestlerpodcast after Raw!! https://t.co/88YEUrlVTS pic.twitter.com/3jEpMdazhv— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 21, 2020