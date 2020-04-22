One of the more surprising WWE releases made last week was Mike Chioda. Chioda started working with WWE in 1989 and was the longest-tenured referee in company history.

Chioda broke his silence on the release earlier today, taking to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans.

He wrote, "I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! 35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv! Mike Chioda @WWE"

Chioda continued in another tweet, "A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE"

You can see Chioda's full tweets below:

