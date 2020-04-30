Major League Wrestling has announced a new limited series to premiere this May - MLW Anthology.

The series, which was originally scheduled for 2021, will premiere on Saturday, May 16 on beIN SPORTS, in conjunction with the new episode of MLW Fusion.

MLW Anthology episodes will focus on the biggest rivalries, stars and title matches going back to the original MLW in 2002. There will be supplemental content and rare behind-the-scenes footage with never-before-seen material thanks to lost footage from 2002-2004 that was recently discovered.

"This is a project we had planned for further down the road but we wanted to surprise fans with some fun and joy during this challenging period," said MLW CEO and Creator Court Bauer.

Below is the full announcement on MLW Anthology