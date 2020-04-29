Major League Wrestling announced today that they have partnered with iNDEMAND to bring MLW events to pay-per-view, beginning this May.

"iNDEMAND is a giant in the sports programming space and the perfect partner as the league continues to build its audience and distribution," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

The new distribution partnership will kick off with MLW Battle Riot II on May 7, MLW Saturday Night Super Fight on May 14, and MLW Opera Cup 2019 on May 21. The events will air at 8pm ET and replays will air throughout the month.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by MLW: