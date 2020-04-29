Major League Wrestling announced today that they have partnered with iNDEMAND to bring MLW events to pay-per-view, beginning this May.
Below is the full announcement sent to us today by MLW:
iNDEMAND to distribute Major League Wrestling events on Pay-Per-View
MLW teams with iNDEMAND to offer slate of programming
New York - Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced a new distribution partnership with iNDEMAND to distribute a slate of special events starting this May on pay-per-view via iNDEMAND.
"iNDEMAND is a giant in the sports programming space and the perfect partner as the league continues to build its audience and distribution," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.
Major League Wrestling will present three marquee events in the month of May, including:
May 7th: MLW Battle Riot II. More info
May 14th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight. More info
May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019. More info
All events have a start time of 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available all month.
Learn more about watching MLW on iNDEMAND at: https://www.indemand.com/where-to-watch/
iNDEMAND is the leading transactional video-on-demand and pay-per-view (PPV) programming distributor, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications.