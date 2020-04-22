Major League Wrestling has announced that their classic "Underground" TV series is being transferred from tape to digital.

MLW Underground is the series the promotion ran before they re-launched in 2017. The promotion featured such stars as CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, Umaga, Sabu, and many others. The show was hosted by ECW Original Joey Styles.

"Since Major League Wrestling relaunched in 2017 fans have been asking for MLW Underground and we're now working on making that a reality," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer.

Below is the "Underground" announcement from MLW with full details, along with a few clips from the series: