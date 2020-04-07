MLW CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter this week and commented on the Major League Wrestling departure of MJF.

"For nearly 3 years @The_MJF has left an indelible mark on @MLW. Unapologetically arrogant, dynastic & morally bankrupt. There's no ceiling for the depravity within his young, impure soul. We all paid a great price for his presence. And we'd do it again in a heartbeat. Adios, kid," Bauer wrote.

MJF, who is currently signed to AEW, reportedly left MLW back in January but this week's Fusion episode featured a "Loser Leaves MLW" main event between he and Mance Warner, held in an empty arena. Warner won the match in just under 10 minutes, and per the stipulation, MJF was forced to leave the promotion.

MJF first signed with Major League Wrestling back in the fall of 2017. He is a one-time MLW World Tag Team Champion with Richard Holliday, and a one-time MLW World Middleweight Champion.

In true MJF fashion, he responded to Bauer's message and wrote, "You're welcome."

You can see their full tweets below: