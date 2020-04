Major League Wrestling has announced that their flagship series FUSION show will now air nightly on beIN SPORTS.

MLW will present additional re-airs of 60 minute FUSION episodes each night at 10pm ET, beginning tonight.

New episodes of FUSION will continue to air on Saturday nights. This Saturday the show will begin with a special start time of 10pm ET.

MLW's press release sent to us tonight noted that FUSION is being shown 7 nights a week now as the demand for sports programming increases.