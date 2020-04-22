Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to congratulate his good friend WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski on his upcoming return to the NFL.

Mojo also commented on Gronk taking the 24/7 Title from him during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 earlier this month. Gronk hosted the big event this year and had Mojo with him at times. Night One saw Mojo steal a pin from Gronk, but Night Two saw Gronk get the title from his longtime friend. Mojo says he's coming for payback.

He wrote, "Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats! But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania? I can't wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. [thinking face emoji] #ReceiptComing!!!!"

It's likely that Gronk will be unable to wrestle for WWE due to a clause in NFL player contracts, but there's still no word yet on how his recent contract with WWE will impact his NFL career. The retired tight-end still has 1 year and $10 million on his contract with the New England Patriots, but they are in talks to trade him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft.

You can see Mojo's full tweet below: