The main event of last night's Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night 2 event saw Moose bring back, and then win, the TNA World Heavyweight Title.

Moose, who had been feuding with TNA alumni, defeated Michael Elgin and Hernandez in the Triple Threat main event.

Tessa Blanchard is still the Impact World Champion, but was not able to attend the latest Impact tapings did to the coronavirus pandemic. The original Rebellion main event had Blanchard defending against Elgin and Eddie Edwards, but the pandemic prevented that match from happening.

Elgin appeared last night and spoke about how he should be the World Champion by forfeit, but Moose interrupted and issued a challenge to declare a new champion. Hernandez then interrupted and the Triple Threat was made.

Tessa tweeted after last night's match and wrote, "Undeniable. Forever. @IMPACTWRESTLING"

There's no word yet on what Impact has planned for Moose and the original TNA World Heavyweight Title.

Impact VP Scott D'Amore also tweeted on last night's match and wrote, "How @TheMooseNation got it aside I have to say, how awesome is it to have the TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt back on @IMPACTWRESTLING???"

Moose, who joked about granting Ethan Page a title shot on Twitter, also tweeted Impact officials after the win.

He wrote, "Moose Becomes TNA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and #Rebellion trends #9 nationally on Twitter. Do you see correlation ?? You're welcome @ScottDAmore @CyrusOverHuge @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm"

Moose also responded to Tessa's tweet and dismissed her comments. He wrote, "You can throw that Junk in the Garbage.......this Carries More Weight #THEREALWORLDCHAMPION"

You can see the related tweets below, along with shots from the match:

AND NEW TNA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION #THEREALWORLDCHAMPION pic.twitter.com/EqpKNNcYhb — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

You can throw that Junk in the Garbage.......this Carries More Weight #THEREALWORLDCHAMPION https://t.co/ZnOP1B7HPY pic.twitter.com/GkpWQmoB03 — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

Ok I'll be honest it was your idea ok bring back TNA..... but I did all the physical work Conquering all those TNA Guys and getting my hands on this title so when ever you can cross the border back to the states I promise you a Shot at my Big Gold Belt.... Deal??? https://t.co/vIAH6BBEmZ — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

Moose Becomes TNA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and #Rebellion trends #9 nationally on Twitter. Do you see correlation ?? You're welcome @ScottDAmore @CyrusOverHuge @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) April 29, 2020

How @TheMooseNation got it aside I have to say, how awesome is it to have the TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt back on @IMPACTWRESTLING??? https://t.co/QBOV735Bwh — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 29, 2020