UFC president Dana White plans to deliver not only UFC 249 next weekend, but fight cards after that. How will White be able to do this? He explained in an interview with TMZ.

"I'm also a day or two away from securing a private island," White said. "I have a private island that I've secured. We're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm gonna start doing the international fights too with international fighters. Because I won't be able to get international fighters, all of them into the U.S., so I have a private island and I'm gonna start flying them all into the private island and doing international fights from there.

"We have all our own planes and everything."

White added they are going to be "pumping out fights every week" beginning after UFC 249 set for April 18. That card was also revealed, highlighted by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

Despite all the concern over fighter safety while the world fights the coronavirus, White says precautions are in place.

"Everybody is going to be pre-tested and tested and tested," White said. "We're going to make sure that 100 percent healthy athletes, healthy athletic commission people, healthy judges, referees, my production people, that everybody there is healthy. We're going to make sure that everybody is safe before, during and after the fights."

Among the added fights to UFC 249 include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas, Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price and Jeremy Stephens vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.



