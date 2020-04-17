- E! posted this recap of last night's WWE Total Bellas episode. This was the third episode of the fifth season.

- Madison Square Garden paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel after he passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday. You can see their Twitter tribute below:

- The WWE website has published the first couples photo shoot for Otis and Mandy Rose. Otis tweeted these photos of his "Beautiful Peach" and she re-tweeted them. Tonight's SmackDown will feature a segment where Rose and Sonya Deville try to clear the air between them.