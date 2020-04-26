- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas by artist Rob Schamberger. The video game-inspired Select Series focuses on Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory, Raquel Gonzalez, and Isaac Yankem, DDS.

- The Forgotten Sons member Jaxson Ryker posted on social media about someone stealing a jacket.

He wrote, "To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or [email protected]?. I believe it's been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It's dark red. A reward will be given if found."

To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or ?@wornstar?. I believe it's been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It's dark red. A reward will be given if found pic.twitter.com/Nr3Tbym09N — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) April 26, 2020

- Natalya reminisced about her first WWE wrestling action figure.

She wrote, "My first action figure- and it was with my dad. My dad said, 'we should sign this!'"