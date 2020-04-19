- The above video is part of WWE's Superstar Home Cooking. In the video, NXT stars Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox bake panna cotta.

- Fourteen classic episodes of Superstars will be arriving on the WWE Network on Monday, according to WWENetworkNews.

The episodes will be from December 12, 1992 to March 13, 1993. The episodes will cover the arrival of Jerry "The King" Lawler, the debut of Monday Night Raw, the exit of Ric Flair, and the road to the Royal Rumble.

- As noted, Heath Slater was one of the WWE stars that were recently released. For a list of WWE stars that were released, please click here.

This afternoon MVP shared a story on social media about their time in WWE developmental.

He wrote, "I was in WWE developmental with Heath. He came in for Deep South TV for FREE. He literally WORKED his way into a developmental contract. He told me he couldn't cut promos. We talked about it. I told him he had a HUGE personality! Bring that to the mic. PRACTICE! He did! OH BABY!"