- WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley recently visited Dr. Beau Hightower for some extreme adjustments. Hightower bills himself as a Naprapathic doctor and chiropractic physical, who is certified in exercise physiology and strength & conditioning, and a master of science.

The doc also has a successful YouTube channel with almost 1 million subscribers. Hightower has worked on several pro wrestlers and MMA fighters in the past. Above is Hightower's new video with Lashley.

- RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil turns 43 years old today while former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal turns 35, former WCW Tag Team Champion Paul Roma turns 60, and former WWE Superstar Aksana turns 38.

- As noted, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander indicated that their new tag team name is "Too Fly" after this week's RAW win over WWE NXT Superstars Ever-Rise. They have made tweets since then that show "2 Fly Crew" as their new team name.

Cedric and Ricochet will continue their run together on next Monday's RAW as they face NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne, who will be led by MVP. You can see their recent tweets on the new team name below: