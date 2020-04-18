The TNT Championship Tournament will continue on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite with Dustin Rhodes taking on Kip Sabian (winner gets Lance Archer next), also Sammy Guevara will face Darby Allin (winner goes against Cody). The finals to determine the inaugural champion takes place at Double or Nothing on May 23.

In a clip from the latest "Road To," Dustin leaves Cody a voice message saying if he can't beat Sabian, then he's going to retire from wrestling. AEW has yet to make this stipulation official.

"As you know, I soul-search every f---ing week, asking myself the question: 'Can I still do this?'" Dustin said. "My soul searching has led me to this. This TNT Tournament is the most important thing I've done since wrestling you at Double or Nothing, hands down.

"To be the first TNT Champion means every frickin' thing you can possibly imagine to me. One of the things I really want to discuss you — I'd really like to talk with you instead of texting or voice mailing you this — look, this guy Kip Sabian is no joke. If I cannot beat that son of a b----, I will retire."

The full "Road To" will be released on Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.