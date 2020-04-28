As seen below, the mystery WWE SmackDown "hacker" has released a new video to his Twitter account, which is located at @TheMessageWWE.

This video starts with someone receiving a new voicemail message.

"The message will be delivered and then the truth will be heard," the mystery man says.

There's still no word on who is behind the mystery gimmick, but speculation is that it will be Mustafa Ali. It's also been reported that there was talk of having two people behind the storyline - Ali and a re-packaged Chad Gable, who was last known as Shorty G.

The mystery man did not appear on last Friday's SmackDown episode, but we could see their return on this week's show.

You can see the new video from @TheMessageWWE below: