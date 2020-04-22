WWE has created a Twitter account for the mystery hacker that has been appearing in the "Truth" videos on SmackDown as of late.

The account, located at @TheMessageWWE, lists their GPS coordinates as 33.1284° N, 107.2528° W. This is Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. There's no word yet on if WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is connected, but Truth or Consequences is where his Cactus Jack character was billed from. There is likely no connection to Foley, but a case of WWE using that city name to keep the theme of "The Truth" going.

The bio for the account reads, "A new host. Watch for the signal. Hear the message."

It's interesting to note that the Twitter account was created back in October 2010.

There's been some social media speculation on the account being linked to the "Stand Up For WWE" PR campaign that WWE launched back in 2010, while Linda McMahon was running for the United States Senate. There has been no confirmation on that connection either, but the speculation stems from the fact that the account comes up when you type "StandUpForWWE" into the Twitter search box, despite no public connection between the two.

As seen in the tweet below, the account released a new video this week that talks about people in power fearing the people. The video includes flashes of several SmackDown Superstars - WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Sheamus, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and King Baron Corbin.

"There are those who don't want us to speak, they don't want us to see their force and fear," the mystery man said. "They've risen to power but the people should not fear those in power, and those in power fear the people for the people are many, the people are ready, and we will speak, we will seek, and the evil done in the dark will be exposed in the light. The message will be delivered and the truth will be heard."

There's still no word yet on who is behind the new storyline, which sent a warning to tag teams last week after previously exposing how Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville were conspiring against Otis and Mandy Rose. Fans on social media are speculating on Mustafa Ali, Xavier Woods and Shorty G after examining the voice and slowing it down. Ali has been suspected all along, and Woods dismissed the idea, as seen in the tweet below.

Stay tuned for updates on the blue brand mystery storyline. You can see the related tweets below:

Here's the new WWE hacker/Truth Will Be Heard video, but I've adjusted the audio speed/pitch. Who does it sound like? pic.twitter.com/kwzRTN7BXe — GIFSkull - DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 22, 2020