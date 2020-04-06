- Night Two of WrestleMania saw saw Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler in singles action. Ziggler came to the ring with Sonya Deville in his corner, but Mandy Rose ended up interfering at the end and hitting Ziggler with a low blow before Otis got the win. She then celebrated with Otis after the match and kissed him.

Above is post-show footage of Otis and Mandy, and below is video from the match. Kayla Braxton stopped Otis and Mandy backstage after the match and congratulated Otis on winning his first match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"My peach, my gorgeous peach," Otis said of Rose. He continued and stumbled over his words. "I'm so load of emotions right now, I just want to explode. But right now it's like we got the business done, and we had to 'Ham n Slam" Dolph, had to toss him round and give him the elbow, the whole over-sized load, baby."

Kayla asked Rose if this was the end of the Fire & Desire tag team with Deville.

"You know what, I think my actions speak louder and at this point, Sonya got what she deserved," Roe said. Rose then suggested that she and Otis go get some steaks to celebrate.

- New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been announced for ESPN2's "Golic & Wingo" show later this morning, Monday at 8:10am ET. New WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will appear on ESPN's "Get Up" later in the morning at 9:45am ET.

WrestleMania 36 Night Two saw McIntyre capture the title from Brock Lesnar in the main event, while Flair won the title from Rhea Ripley in the opener.

Below is WWE's announcement on the ESPN appearances:

New champions Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair to appear on ESPN Monday morning Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair walked out as champions at WrestleMania 36 and will appear on ESPN to reflect on their triumphs. The newly crowned WWE Champion will join "Golic & Wingo" on ESPN2 at 8:10 a.m. ET to reflect on his career-changing victory over Brock Lesnar at The Showcase of the Immortals. Later, Flair drops in for ESPN's "Get Up" at 9:45 a.m. ET, fresh off her hard-earned win over Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. Tune in to hear from the two champions Monday morning.

- As noted, Night Two of WrestleMania 36 saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retain over Angel Garza and Austin Theory, who was replacing the injured WWE United States Champion Andrade. The post-match angle saw Zelina Vega attack Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins while they were held by Theory and Vega. That led to WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair make her second WrestleMania appearance. Belair, who worked the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, came out to even the odds and ended up dropping Vega with the KOD.

Below is video of Belair and The Profits backstage after the show, along with footage from the match. Ford praised his wife until she cut him off.

"OK, OK... you talk too much," Belair joked with her husband. "And I can do it myself, jut like with Zelina, which I don't know what she was thinking with you because nobody can put their hands on my man, but me, because can't nobody do it like me, or better than me. So, I did what I had to do and I guess now I'll be seeing you at home. Check him out."

Dawkins then commented that Belair doesn't want the smoke because she is the smoke, as she walked off.