As seen in the video above, Malcolm Bivens appeared during a backstage segment on tonight's WWE NXT episode and revealed that his new stable will be called Bivens Enterprises.

Bivens referred to Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar as his associates. It looks like WWE has dropped their last names and will be calling them just Rinku and Saurav.

Rinku and Saurav attacked NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle on last week's NXT episode and beat him down as Bivens taunted him on the mic, saying that was the best time to go for Riddle because partner Pete Dunne was stuck in the UK.



In the segment seen above, Mitchell asked Bivens what message he tried to send to Riddle and the fans with last week's attack.

"Well it's great to hear that my reputation proceeds itself," Bivens said. "I'm a business manager. I've been traveling all over the world searching for the biggest, baddest tag team to bring here to NXT and they're right here behind you. Rinku - 6 foot 4, 275 pounds. When he hits you, you will drop like a sack of bricks. And Saurav - 6 foot 8, 300 pounds. I dare, dare someone to get in his face. I am begging you. I would love to see it. Together they're [inaudible] but all three of us, we're a family. Bivens Enterprises."

Rinku and Saurav then spoke a few words in their native tongues and Bivens finished the promo by sending another warning to Riddle and Dunne.

"BroserWeights! We're waiting," Bivens said.

The new stable name is already receiving criticism from fans on social media because of the name used by former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions - Villain Enterprises. That stable features "The Villain" Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon, PCO, and Brody King.