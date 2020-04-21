Nia Jax called continued the online beef with Ronda Rousey by calling her out today on Twitter.

Jax, who was heavily criticized by fans on social media over how rough she was with Kairi Sane during last night's RAW match, responded to a clip from the match and called out Rousey.

"Since @KairiSaneWWE can't anything about it, maybe @RondaRousey would like to try #Samoan4Real," Jax wrote.

Jax was actually trending on Twitter and it seems like most of the criticism was over Sane's bump into the turnbuckles.

Rousey has not responded to Jax's tweet as of this writing. You can see the aforementioned bump and Jax's full tweet below: