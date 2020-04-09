Nia Jax appeared on a live Twitch stream earlier this week with Renee Young, Paige, Natalya, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, as seen in the video below.

One viral topic coming out of their discussion was Jax talking about how she went to WWE officials and spoke out about a "certain somebody" working rough with Alexa Bliss, who has dealt with several concussion-related issues over the past few years and missed time because of them.

Jax recalled how Bliss didn't want to speak out because she wanted to be a team player, so Jax went to WWE higher-ups and put her foot down for her friend.

"Speaking of Natty saying a backbone, I remember back when... I'm not going to mention any names. But Lexie [Alexa Bliss], well other than Lexi's name," Jax laughed. "She was working an angle and she was seriously getting hurt. A certain angle with a certain somebody, and I remember not saying anything, specifically because she wanted to be a team player, like, she as so nervous, she wants to be a team player. She didn't want to be somebody who, like, 'Oh, I can't do this.'

"But for me personally, from the outside looking in, I was so angry. I was like, 'No, she cannot do this anymore.' I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again. I had to go to the people, the higher-ups, and I had to put down a stern foot, and said, 'Listen, look, Lexi is 5-foot-nothing, 100 pounds, getting thrown around like a little rag doll and injured ever night.' I was like, 'Put me in. I'm a 6 foot, 300 pound b---h, I can handle it.'"

Jax continued, "So I understand there is a certain thing of like, being quiet and taking it, and being like, 'No, I want to be a team player.' And there's another side where there's like, 's--t dude. I can't allow to see one of my good friends, not only my good friend, but my co-worker who I want to be here in 5 years so I can continue to work her, like, getting hurt.' I needed to stand up and friggin' be there for her, and make sure that she's gonna be here, like, her livelihood is going to be OK when she's done here."

Fans on Twitter pointed to how Bliss recalled Jax taking her under her wing and standing up for her during an interview from Bliss' WWE 365 documentary that premiered on the WWE Network June 23, 2019. That special covered Bliss' career from April 8, 2018 - April 7, 2019, including her feuds with Jax and Ronda Rousey. Bliss lost the RAW Women's Title to Rousey at SummerSlam on August 19, 2018, then lost the rematch at Hell In a Cell on September 16, 2018.

Bliss ended up suffering another concussion during the HIAC match with Rousey and that injury forced her on the shelf for the feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish for the first-ever WWE Evolution pay-per-view. The match ended up being Trish and WWE Hall of Famer Lita defeating Mickie James and Bliss' replacement, Alicia Fox. Bliss was at ringside with them.

During the 365 documentary, Bliss commented on her feud with Rousey and the SummerSlam title loss, admitting it's very different being in the ring with Rousey because she has a different style and comes from a different background. Bliss then suffered the injury at Hell In a Cell and discussed that, revealing how Jax stood up for her then. Bliss did not blame anyone for that concussion.

"Hell In a Cell happened and I took a headlock takeover, and when I did my head went straight into the mat. This stuff happens and it was no one's fault," Bliss said. "I had a really bad headache. I told our doctors, I said, 'Hey, something's just not right. My head just doesn't feel right.' I landed in Orlando the next day and I take the Impact (Concussion) Test, and I fail it. I fail it pretty good. So that's when they diagnosed the concussion. I got called into [WWE Chairman] Vince McMahon's office and he was like, 'We're going to give you time off, we're going to send you to the best doctors and we're going to figure out what's going on. I want you to rest and recover because we need you 100%'"

Bliss then talked to the 365 cameras about how she started doing concussion protocols and working towards getting cleared. She was missing in-ring action a lot by this point, but had been progressing and doing well. Her whole goal was to get cleared for Evolution so she could wrestle Trish. Then came the October 20, 2018 WWE live event from Hartford, Connecticut.

That show, just 1 week before Evolution and 34 days after Hell In a Cell, saw Bliss team with Mickie for a loss to Jax and Rousey. The finish came after Rousey used the armbar on Bliss. Bliss noted that WWE wanted her to get a weekend of live events under her belt before competing at Evolution. However, she suffered another injury when going at it with Rousey. She recalled how Jax helped her out after that incident.

"We slipped. Crashed and burned," Bliss said of the spot with Rousey in the live event match. "I was in the training room and my nose is bleeding. I was crying. The doc said, 'I think you're concussed.'

"That's when Nia stepped in. She said, 'I'm gonna call your mom, tell her you're coming home, you're staying with me tonight. I'm driving you.' She kind of just took me under her wing that day and it's like the process [concussion recovery] starts all over again. The day before Evolution, I was not cleared to be in the match."

It's important to note that Jax did not name Rousey in the Twitch stream when she was talking about the wrestler who she was upset with.

You can see the related clips below: