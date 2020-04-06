Nia Jax made her return to the ring on tonight's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE RAW from the empty Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Jax dominated WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo in her return match, and got the win after hitting a Samoan Drop, then a DDT.

Jax had been out of action since April 2019. She underwent double knee surgery on April 25 of last year, and her recovery reportedly went well, and ahead of schedule. She was rumored to return at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year, but it was then reported in early March that she had been cleared to return. She was then rumored as a surprise entrant in the 3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36 this past weekend, but the Battle Royal was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match between Jax and Purrazzo: