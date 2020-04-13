Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* At the Hardy Compound, Matt Hardy gives the rules to a squash match. The first is a three-minute time limit. Next is job guys can only perform one offensive match (tag matches they get one combination move). Third is job guys can't be in better shape or have better tans than their opponents. Four is the over act must finish the match using a move from The Legion of Doom, Acolytes, or Steiner Brothers.

* At the BTE Compound, SCU defeats Team High Risk with Scorpio Sky as the guest referee. SCU followed the squash match rules, picking up the quick win.

* Matt Jackson say they rented the PWG ring to relive some of the memories with their kids.

* A sad Luchasaurus strolls around town by himself. He calls jungle Boy, tells him it's been a rough couple weeks. Luchasaurus says he lost his tail and asked Jungle Boy if he knew where it is (he didn't). Jungle Boy doesn't talk, but Luchasaurus still acts like he is. Jungle Boy apparently suggests he check in with some people. Luchasaurus tells Jungle Boy to stay home and be safe.

* At the gym, Kenny Omega talks about his pre and post-match rituals. Omega does some bench presses, can't lift the weights though. Colt Cabana shows up and helps him lift the weights. Omega realizes it's him and Cabana throws his bag of chips at Omega and runs.

* Tommy Dreamer receives a call from Luchasaurus. He tells Dreamer he lost his tail, Dreamer doesn't seem to care and is more concerned that he helped put Luchasaurus in the public eye. Dreamer felt abandoned, then when he tried to book Luchasaurus, his rate went sky high after going to AEW. Says Marko Stunt is more over than he is.

* At home, Hangman Page checks out his phone and sees a tweet from Isiah Kassidy. He then calls someone and says he has a job for them.

* Peter Avalon facetimes with Brandon Cutler and makes fun of him for losing his match. Avalon was actually his partner and they both got pinned at the same time. Avalon says he wants to bring someone unbiased to judge who lost the match. Cutler brings in Scorpio Sky and asks who lost the match. Sky says they both lost. Avalon then says he knows he can beat both Sky and Cutler. Sky laughs it off, but they end up doing the match.

* At the BTE Compound, Sky hits a TKO by slamming Avalon down on Cutler, pinning both guys at the same time.

* At home, Joey Ryan picks up the phone and it's Luchasaurus. Ryan says pretty much the same thing as Dreamer about feeling abandoned. Eventually tells Luchasaurus he might be 65 million years old, but he needs to grow up.

* At the gym, Nick is working out. The two talk about Being the Elite #200 coming up and wanting to headline the episode. Nick says he doesn't want just any match, he wants the match. Matt gets all mad and tells Nick he needs to stop. Nick says he wants one match to prove he's one-hundred percent and he'll talk to the top executive to get it. Nick walks off, Matt says we'll see...in part two of episode #199. That episode will be out tomorrow.