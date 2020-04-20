- Above is the full NWA Crocket Cup event from last April. The show featured the crowning of new NWA Tag Team Champions, along with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis taking on Marty Scurll.

- Capitol Wrestling announced it will be known as Catalyst Wrestling going forward. Below is the full announcement:

Following three years and over 150 episodes of first-run programming, April 20, 2020 marks the end of the Capitol Wrestling brand name for all live events and television programming. Launched in March 2017, Capitol Wrestling grew from a small regional promotion to an internationally syndicated property airing on Fight Network's UK, US, and Canada platforms, as well as FITE and GaS Digital, and will today go forward as Catalyst Wrestling. Beginning with the 160th episode of the New York-based organization's television show, Catalyst Wrestling will feature special episodes highlighting the characters, moments, and rivalries that have not only come before it, but will serve as the template for future programming. Featuring talent such as Colby Corino, Homicide, KC Navarro, The REP, Ghost Shadow, and Carter Mason, among others, Catalyst Wrestling looks to bridge the gap between the innovative DIY identity of independent wrestling and modern storytelling, while curating a larger-than-life atmosphere for its fans both at home and at live events. With an emphasis on first-rate talent both in the ring and on the microphone, as well as behind the scenes, the journey of Catalyst Wrestling will be told in a variety of ways beginning with a mini-documentary directed and edited by David Velesaca, focusing on current Catalyst Wrestling champion Colby Corino. Other concepts coming to Catalyst Wrestling's weekly programming line up will include new segments featuring various members of the wrestling media breaking down Catalyst Wrestling's greatest matches, moments, and rivalries. Acting as initial hosts of the premiere segment will be Nick Hausman (Wrestling Inc.) and Andrew Zarian (Mat Men Podcast).

- Below is a look at when outsiders like Jon Moxley, KENTA, and others suddenly attack in NJPW.