Mandy Rose and Otis reunited in person earlier today, apparently at the ongoing WWE TV tapings from the Performance Center in Orlando.

After "getting the girl" and celebrating with a kiss following his win over Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, Otis joined one of Mandy's Instagram Live streams earlier this week and proposed that they team up for a match against Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.

There's no word yet on if that match might happen, but we noted before that one of the WrestleMania 36 ideas discussed had Rose, Otis and Tucker facing Deville, Ziggler and Robert Roode. The feud should continue on tonight's post-WrestleMania 36 SmackDown episode.

Regarding today's reunion, Mandy tweeted these photos of she and Otis working out together.

She wrote, "Love is the best motivation! [smiling face with hearts emoji] [hands folded emoji] @otiswwe"

You can see Mandy's tweet with photos below: