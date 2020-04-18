Over The Top Wrestling announced on April 17 that they lost their wrestling school.

Joey Cabray wrote on social media that the landlord was unwilling to work with the promotion.

Cabray wrote, "Today we lost our school, a landlord unwilling to work with us in any form. This school meant so much to the scene, trainees and trainers. We will be back with a new and better location soon."

NXT UK star Jordan Devlin explained more about the situation. Devlin was the first OTT World Champion.

"Landlord refused to accept anything less than 100% of the rent we usually pay," explained Devlin. "In a time he knows it's impossible to earn that rent. I'm glad we're moving, glad we're not giving a man like that any more money. The building isn't the school, it's the people in it. We'll go again."

NXT UK stars Killer Kelly and Flash Morgan Webster also replied to the news.

As noted in March, OTT had to cancel their Scrappermania 6 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The main event that was scheduled was AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. OTT Champion David Starr.

Today we lost our school, a landlord unwilling to work with us in any form. This school meant so much to the scene, trainees and trainers. We will be back with a new and better location soon ???????? pic.twitter.com/T1aJ5UIpRZ — Cabray (@Joey_Cabray) April 17, 2020

Landlord refused to accept anything less than 100% of the rent we usually pay. In a time he knows it's impossible to earn that rent. I'm glad we're moving, glad we're not giving a man like that any more money. The building isn't the school, it's the people in it. We'll go again. https://t.co/wfu7f0FVyi — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) April 17, 2020

Heartbreaking.



You more than anyone is proof that set backs and doors closing just strengthen your resolve and breeds determination.



Stay strong mate. — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) April 17, 2020