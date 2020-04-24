It looks like there could be multiple people revealed as the ones behind the recent "mystery hacker" storyline on WWE SmackDown.

It's been reported how speculation has Mustafa Ali being the mystery hooded figure that has been airing the "Truth Will Be Heard" videos on the blue brand as of late. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports there's also been talk that it may end up being both Ali and a re-packaged Chad Gable. Gable was last seen doing his "Shorty G" gimmick and that didn't go over well with most fans.

There's still no word yet on what WWE has planned for the mystery storyline, but after exposing how Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville were conspiring against Otis and Mandy Rose, the mystery man then issued a warning to WWE tag teams last week.

As noted earlier this week, WWE created a Twitter account for the mystery man at @TheMessageWWE. They may have used an old Twitter account, created in October 2010, that was previously used for the "Stand Up For WWE" PR campaign from when Linda McMahon was running for the US Senate. The GPS coordinates for the location of the Twitter account were set to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and the bio reads like this, "A new host. Watch for the signal. Hear the message."

The account released a new video this week where they talked about those in power fearing the people. The video includes flashes of several SmackDown Superstars - WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Sheamus, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and King Baron Corbin.

For those who missed it, you can watch the video below. The quote from the mystery man in the video reads like this, "There are those who don't want us to speak, they don't want us to see their force and fear. They've risen to power but the people should not fear those in power, and those in power fear the people for the people are many, the people are ready, and we will speak, we will seek, and the evil done in the dark will be exposed in the light. The message will be delivered and the truth will be heard."

Stay tuned for updates on the blue brand mystery man storyline. It's likely that there will be an update during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

Here's the new WWE hacker/Truth Will Be Heard video, but I've adjusted the audio speed/pitch. Who does it sound like? pic.twitter.com/kwzRTN7BXe — GIFSkull - DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 22, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

