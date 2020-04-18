It was on this day in 2004 when Randy Orton and Mick Foley had a Hardcore match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. The match ended with Orton retaining the title.

Both Randy Orton and Mick Foley commented about the 16-year-old match on social media.

Mick Foley called the match the best of his career on Twitter.

He tweeted, "16 YEARS AGO, TODAY - the best match of my career! #Backlash2004 @RandyOrton Great job on the video!"

Randy Orton responded to Mick's tweet that the match was the most impactful match of his career.

He replied, "@RealMickFoley that is probably my favorite and the most impactful match of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick ????"

Other matches on the card included Chris Benoit (c) vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H (World Heavyweight Championship match), Edge Vs. Kane, Shelton Benjamin vs. Ric Flair, and Victoria (c) vs. Lita (WWE Women's Championship match).

Below you can see their exchange:

