Rhea Ripley took to Twitter last night and issued her first public comments since losing the WWE NXT Women's Title to Charlotte Flair on Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

"I attended my first ever #WrestleMania last year. I was watching from my seat stuck in a moon boot," Ripley wrote. "Today at #WrestleMania36 I got to walk down the ramp and defend my NXT Women's Championship. If you ask me, I still win! #WWENXT"

Ripley's loss to Flair was the opening match for WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

