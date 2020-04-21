- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair accepting the "#AllInChallenge" on his YouTube channel. The Nature Boy's Fanatics page for the campaign can be found here. The starting bid was $2,500 and they're currently up to $6,500. The winner of Flair's auction will receive a trip to a future WrestleMania event, a limousine ride with The Nature Boy, and more. Flair has now challenged actor Jason Bateman, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, and rapper Offset to accept the challenge.

As noted before at this link, The Undertaker also accepted the challenge and is giving away a special experience with him. He then challenged West Coast Choppers' Jesse James and rapper Post Malone. 100% of money raised through these games/auctions will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The All In Challenge was created to provide food to those in need - children, elderly and frontline heroes.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross turns 31 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer "Brutus Beefcake" Ed Leslie turns 63 and former WWE United States Champion Orlando Jordan turns 46. Also, today would have been the 49th birthday of ECW Original Axl Rotten.

- As seen below, WWE has released new merchandise for Triple H's 25th Anniversary Celebration. WWE will begin celebrating 25 years of Triple H during this Friday's SmackDown on FOX. Also, through this Wednesday, t-shirts are as low as $12 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.