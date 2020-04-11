- In the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair graded other WWE Superstars' figure-four leglocks when he appeared on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. Flair gave a thumbs up to Triple H, Charlotte, Shawn Michaels, and Buddy Rogers. "The Nature Boy" then gave The Miz, Greg Valentine, and Tito Santana a thumbs down.
- WWE added a new "The Best of WWE" on the Network, looking at the 10 Greatest Matches of the 2010s. Below is the full list:
#10 Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 35 - WWE Championship)
#9 The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield (No Way Out 2014)
#8 CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011 - WWE Championship)
#7 The Undertaker vs. Triple H with Shawn Michaels as guest referee (WrestleMania 28 - Hell in a Cell)
#6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Battleground 2016)
#5 Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (Royal Rumble 2019 - WWE RAW Women's Championship)
#4 Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H - (WrestleMania 30)
#3 Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Evolution - Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)
#2 AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank 2019 - WWE Universal Championship)
#1 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 26 - Career vs. Streak)
- With many people staying at home these days due to the worldwide pandemic, a "choose your quarantine house" question has become popular on social media. WWE did their own and posed the question to fans, which you can check out in the photo below.
Who are you moving in with, @WWEUniverse? pic.twitter.com/IR7T0Ljbir— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020