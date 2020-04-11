- In the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair graded other WWE Superstars' figure-four leglocks when he appeared on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. Flair gave a thumbs up to Triple H, Charlotte, Shawn Michaels, and Buddy Rogers. "The Nature Boy" then gave The Miz, Greg Valentine, and Tito Santana a thumbs down.

- WWE added a new "The Best of WWE" on the Network, looking at the 10 Greatest Matches of the 2010s. Below is the full list:

#10 Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 35 - WWE Championship)

#9 The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield (No Way Out 2014)

#8 CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011 - WWE Championship)

#7 The Undertaker vs. Triple H with Shawn Michaels as guest referee (WrestleMania 28 - Hell in a Cell)

#6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Battleground 2016)

#5 Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (Royal Rumble 2019 - WWE RAW Women's Championship)

#4 Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H - (WrestleMania 30)

#3 Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Evolution - Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

#2 AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank 2019 - WWE Universal Championship)

#1 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 26 - Career vs. Streak)

- With many people staying at home these days due to the worldwide pandemic, a "choose your quarantine house" question has become popular on social media. WWE did their own and posed the question to fans, which you can check out in the photo below.