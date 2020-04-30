Pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner and his son Bronson Rechsteiner recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss Bronson signing with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. As we've noted, Bronson has been signed as an un-drafted free agent after his successful run as fullback for Kennesaw State University. You can click here for recent comments from Rick and Scott Steiner on the signing, and Bronson's comments about a possible future in pro wrestling.

In the video above, Bronson recalled the emotional moment when he got the call to sign with the Ravens. He said it was incredibly surreal and indescribable. The Dog-Faced Gremlin talked about what the moment meant for him.

"You know, for me it was just... for my brother and I, when we were going through life and going overseas, and you know, doing and doing to all these different places, it was something... from my little window going through it but now I've watched him grow up and I've watched the sweat and time and effort he's put into what he does, and everything he does," Rick said. "And just too see him totally succeed. Going to college, totally succeed with the rushing yards and catches, and everything else, it's just... man, it's just a super, super cool proud moment for a dad and for me being his father, to see him do that, seeing him accomplish that, and now you take the phone call and take the next steps to being a professional athlete. Pretty cool, man."

Rick was also asked about feedback he's received from the pro wrestling community, which is full of former football players. Rick revealed how he recently sat down with another tag team legend - WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis). Animal's son, James Laurinaitis, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2009 NFL Draft after playing for Ohio State University. James eventually went to the New Orleans Saints and retired in 2017 after an 8 year NFL career.

Rick also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has reached out. Goldberg played college ball for the University of Georgia and was drafted in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He was also signed by the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during his career, and was the first player to ever be cut by Carolina. He ended his NFL career after 1995 due to an injury.

"Yeah, I'm still getting texts and emails, guys calling. You know, of course Animal's son was a tremendous, tremendous standout and he was drafted from... I forget what school he went to, but it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter," Rick joked, laughing with his son. "Anyway, no... I mean, just two dads talking, me and him. Who would've thought, Road Warriors and The Steiners, two of our boys go pro to the NFL. It was just a proud time to sit with Joe and give me some of the experiences and things he's gone through with his son and for his son James just to explain [things to Bronson].

"Man, it's just a really cool time and then you got guys like Goldberg, who played in the NFL, and you got all these other guys that were in there. I'm just getting a host of texts and emails, guys congratulating me, proud of my son, proud of his accomplishments. It really makes me feel good, you know?"

Bronson talked more about Goldberg, and revealed that they have a friendship. He also said Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin were his favorite wrestlers growing up, besides The Steiners.

"I have a relationship with Goldberg," Bronson said. "And you know, I've talked to him here and there, and he's actually reached out to me and congratulated me. He's a given me some pointers and things like that, and some advice, and he did want me to know he's in my corner. Super cool moment. At the end of the day, I'm a fan of his."