Rick Steiner's son, Bronson Rechsteiner, has been signed as an undrafted rookie by the Baltimore Ravens. Bronson was a fullback at Kennesaw State in Georgia, leading the team with 909 rushing yards in 2019.

Rick made his pro wrestling debut in 1983, working for WCW, WWE, NJPW, and other promotions. He's a one-time WCW US Champion, two-time WCW US Tag Team Champion, and two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion.

Bronson's uncle is Scott Steiner and he sent along congratulations to his nephew by referencing a line from his famous "Steiner Math" promo.

"#RavensFlock 141 2/3% chance this was a great pick!!! Congrats @BronsonSteiner @Ravens," Scott wrote on Twitter.

Jim Ross tweeted out "What an opportunity! Proud of you." Eric Bischoff also sent congratulations along to Bronson.