Ring of Honor announced they are doing a new podcast called ROHStrong.

ROHStrong podcast will premiere on Monday, April 27 and the first guest will be "The Villain" Marty Scurll.

Scurll will be opening about his role behind the scenes in ROH, how close he was to sign with another promotion, and why he decided to stay with the company.

The podcast will be hosted by Kevin Eck. Eck is a former member of the WWE creative team and was the editor of WCW Magazine. He tweeted earlier about the podcast premiere.

Eck wrote, "Proud and excited to be the host of the #ROHStrong podcast, the official podcast of @ringofhono. Premiere episode with "The Villain" @MartyScurll drops Monday!"

ROHStrong will be available on Libsyn.

Below you can see Eck's tweet: