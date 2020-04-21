As noted earlier at this link, there has been talk of WWE 247 Champion Rob Gronkowski returning to play in the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having talks with with the New England Patriots ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft.

The NFL issued a mobile alert this afternoon that confirms the Patriots have agreed to send the retired tight-end and a seventh round Draft pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick.

We should know more about Gronk's NFL future later this week. As noted, he still has 1 year and $10 million left on his NFL contract with the Patriots.

Gronk recently inked a deal with WWE, reportedly to wrestle for the company. He had been rumored for a big match at SummerSlam in Boston this August, but there's no word yet on how this will change things.

As seen below, WWE tweeted on Gronk's NFL return and wrote, "#247Champion @RobGronkowski is on the move!!!"

Stay tuned for updates on Gronk's future.