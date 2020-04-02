It looks like former NFL player Rob Gronkowski really got involved beyond his hosting duties at the WrestleMania 36 tapings last week.

Gronkowski is hosting both nights of WrestleMania 36 this coming weekend and while there's not much being said in regards to what went down at the tapings, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Gronk did things that people would not expect him to do.

That could mean Gronk got physical with another Superstar during the show, but that would be somewhat expected as he got physical in 2017 when he helped Mojo Rawley win the 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Back in March when it was reported that the three-time NFL Super Bowl champion had signed with WWE, word was that he would be appearing at WrestleMania 36 to begin a new feud that would lead to his first match with the company. It's believed that the former New England Patriots tight-end will wrestle at SummerSlam in August, which would be fitting because it's scheduled for Boston and Gronkowski has a history with the city due to his career with the Pats.

As noted before at this link, Triple H spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani this week and discussed Gronk becoming a WWE Superstar and his role as the WrestleMania 36 host. Triple H said he thinks Gronk is going to do some "really cool stuff" that will shock people.

"People have said 'What are your plans for Gronk' and I said 'We don't have plans for Gronk, Gronk has plans for us,'" Triple H said. "I think we're all just living in Gronk's world sometimes when I am around him. I think he's going to do some really cool stuff that people will be shocked when he actually does. I think that the event itself will be spectacular while obviously not in a stadium with 70-80 thousand people. It looks spectacular, the look and the feel will be phenomenal. Talent really stepped up to bring the energy and the excitement knowing how important this was. A lot of things will take place both live and taped, but that will be taking place from alternative locations."

Stay tuned for more updates on WrestleMania 36 and Gronk's WWE status.