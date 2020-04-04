Mojo Rawley is your new WWE 24/7 Champion after pinning R-Truth during a segment on tonight's WrestleMania 36 broadcast.

Former champion R-Truth interrupted a segment with Mojo and his good friend, WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski. They ended up dropping Truth and Gronk went for the pin but Mojo stole it from him and covered Truth for the title. Mojo then celebrated while Gronk stared at him, shocked by what just happened.

This is Mojo's 7th reign with the 24/7 Title. Truth began his 35th reign back on March 22 by pinning Riddick Moss in a random sidewalk segment while Moss was jogging.

Below is a photo and video from the title change at the WWE Performance Center, from Night One of WrestleMania 36: