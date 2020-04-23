- Above is a new video package on Io Shirai, who is the current #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

While Shirai is set to receive the first title shot from Flair, Flair will return to the NXT ring on next Wednesday's show for a non-title match against Mia Yim. This will be Flair's first NXT match since winning the title from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

The theme of Shirai's video package and recent tweets is that she bows to no one, including The Queen.

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET. The "Love and Smoke" episode will feature RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in one car, while Otis and Mandy Rose ride in the other car.

- Last night's NXT episode on the USA Network featured a segment with The Robert Stone Brand hanging out at the pool. Robert Stone praised Chelsea Green while she took a dip and then joined him. Green said she will become the next NXT Women's Champion.

As seen below, Stone took to Twitter today and wrote, "Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE... @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen"

He also responded to a fan who asked if we will see him return to the ring one day. Stone responded, "Right now I'm focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is."

You can see the related tweets below, along with comments from Green:

