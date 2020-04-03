- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Pentagon Jr. and Shane Strickland from PCW ULTRA, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor announced some new upgrades to its HonorClub stream service with PPVs now included with all subscriptions. Below is the full announcement:

Never Miss Another Moment - Now, starting at just $9.99/month, every ROH pay-per-view is included with ALL subscriptions. When ROH returns to presenting live events, ALL HonorClub members can watch every single show LIVE as it happens. In addition, all past pay-per-view events are now available for all members, including last year's Final Battle, Death Before Dishonor, Best in the World, Crockett Cup and G1 Supercard. The Archives - HonorClub is beginning to add to its library of historic events. A number of ROH events from 2010 are now available and content will continue to be added over the next couple months after it is finalized for publishing. Match Menus - Another feature of the new and improved HonorClub is the addition of match menus, which will allow users to skip to their favorite matches from the video player. This currently only works when watching via rohhonorclub.com on your computer or mobile device, BUT there are future plans to provide this experience on the apps, as well as to make the matches searchable across the platform . Match menus are currently available for the 2020 ROH Events and will be available for all shows going back to 2016 in the coming weeks. Check out this new functionality now by opening your favorite 2020 show and finding the menu icon in the video player's function bar.

- ROH also announced it will stream its co-promotional event with NJPW, G1 Supercard, on April 5 at 12 pm ET on ROH's YouTube channel. This event originally took place last April at Madison Square Garden.