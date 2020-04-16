Like many are doing today, Roman Reigns shared a touching post on social media about Howard Finkel.

As reported, the legendary ring announcer and WWE Hall of Famer passed away today at age 69.

Reigns posted tonight that even while Howard's health was declining, he was more concerned with how Roman Reigns was doing during his second battle with leukemia.

He tweeted, "Even as Howard's health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn't even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink."