Depending on how long one has been a pro wrestling fan, they have seen at least one milestone era. Whether it was the Golden Age, the Attitude Era or others preceding them, something historical happened within those periods that made the content more dynamic and generationally appropriate.

Since 2016, The New Era has done a lot of rebranding. The former three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, knows a thing or two on what it's like to transition from one time period to the other. He debuted on the main roster towards the end of the PG Era, and two periods later, he's still recreating himself to fit The New Era's image.

When discussing his thoughts on this said subject, Reigns noted that this period is all about being reality-based, as well as how important it is to keep up with the times, especially if you want to relatable.

"It's a different product," Reigns noted during his interview on Muscle and Fitness. "We're not these outlandish characters. I love and respect every era of wrestling. We're just in more of a reality-based, competitive based, product nowadays. We don't have it where everybody has a mascot, a manager or an animal theme of some sort.

"Really, it's about putting all eyes on that championship all eyes on who's going to be the winner, who can get to the top of that mountain; that guy. I think it's very important that you're able to keep up with the times. I still think, you know, it's awesome to look good, but it has to translate within your movement, your aggression and your storytelling. Yeah, I mean, we want to have the biggest guys possible, but you gotta be able to move, you gotta be able to be athletic and you have to be able to sell. There's a lot of things that you have to do to be able to create that atmosphere to make them explode."

You can view Roman Reign's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Muscle and Fitness with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.