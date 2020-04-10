Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who is still under contract with WWE until April 2021, appeared on the "Wild Ride!" podcast with Steve-O and talked about a potential return to action for WWE.

Rousey, who took time away from the company after WrestleMania 35 to try and start a family with husband Travis Browne, said she is interested in returning for another run with WWE, but she has no intention of working a full-time schedule again.

"Well, if I ever do come back it will never be at a full-time capacity ever again. I think for like chunks of time, you know?" Rousey said (H/T to wrestlingnews.co). "I'm very much like an obsessive person or I like to obsess over something for a certain time and then kind of go take some time to obsess about something else.

"But no I'm never gonna be full time again over 200 days a year on the road like that ever again. It's just it was I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it's just not the lifestyle for me."

Rousey was rumored for a WrestleMania 36 return at some point, but that never happened. There's no word yet on when she will be back but she was at WWE HQ a few months ago and reportedly had talks then about her future.