It is finally upon us.



WrestleMania 36 will air for the first time as a two night event Saturday and Sunday. The most interesting WrestleMania of our lifetime will imminent safely from WWE's Performance Center, this dystopian version of the show turning the incubator of wrestling's future into WWE's very own Thunderdome. It's fitting that Biker Taker makes his return at this WrestleMania.



While the show risks feeling lifeless, like so many of the recent empty arena shows have, it also has the chance to do something special. WrestleMania being taped beforehand gives WWE the creative and technological opportunity to put on a show unlike any they've put on before. Hopefully they take this opportunity and run with it.



The closest the wrestling world can get to Immorton Joe, Ryback, and Wrestling Inc.'s own Raj Giri gave their predictions for the upcoming show.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ryback: Otis. He says he loves both guys and this match. Otis is in his top 3 wrestlers.

Raj: Otis. He says they should do the match in the restaurant from Otis' date with Mandy Rose.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Ryback: Aleister Black. He compares how WWE is booking to how they booked him.

Raj: Aleister Black.

Elias vs. King Corbin

Ryback: King Corbin. He says this match is getting lost in the shuffle and WWE is treating Elias poorly.

Raj: Rob Gronkowski. He thinks an injury angle will cause Elias to be removed from the match and that Gronk will take his place.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Ryback: Kevin Owens. He doesn't think Rollins will be hurt by the loss.

Raj: Kevin Owens. He says to beat Owens during this match would bury him.

Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Ryback: John Cena. He doesn't think Cena would put anyone over at this time due to his film commitments

Raj: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Boneyard Match: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Ryback: Undertaker. He compares this match to Undertaker's match with CM Punk

Raj: Undertaker. He thinks Undertaker will have backup to deal with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

Ryback: Edge. He thinks this is the best story going into WrestleMania

Raj: Edge.

WWE SmackDown Championship Ladder Match: John Morrison vs. Jimmy or Jay Uso/ Morrison vs. Jimmy/Jay vs. Kofi/Big E

Ryback: Morrison. He says this match is just making the best of what's going on.

Raj: Morrison.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Danial Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

Ryback: Danial Bryan. He thinks this storyline has helped Drew Gulak and Sami Zayn is a good promo

Raj: Danial Bryan.



WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Ryback: The Kabuki Warriors. He says he likes Asuka a lot.

Raj: The Kabuki Warriors.



WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Ryback: The Street Profits. He thinks they need wins to establish themselves

Raj: The Street Profits.



NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte vs. Reah Ripley

Ryback: Charlotte. He thinks Charlotte's status with the company will push them to go with her.

Raj: Reah Ripley. He says since this is the only NXT vs. WWE match, they will go with the NXT wrestler



WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

Ryback: Sasha Banks.

Raj: Sasha Banks. He thinks Banks will pin someone other than Bayley.



WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

Ryback: Becky Lynch.

Raj: Shayna Baszler. He thinks they will go with Baszler because there is nowhere for Lynch to go if she wins.



WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Ryback: Golberg. He wants Strowman to get a run with the championship but that he doesn't think Strowman is in a position with the company to win.

Raj: Goldberg. He thinks the WWE shouldn't put the belt on Strowman cold.



WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Ryback: Brock Lesnar. He hopes McIntyre wins, but wouldn't be surprised if Lesnar wins.

Raj: Brock Lesnar. He thinks if this was a normal WrestleMania, McIntyre would win.



