Sami Zayn revealed on his twitter account his match with Daniel Bryan will air tonight.



Zayn is scheduled to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bryan during one of WrestleMania 36's two nights. In a response to Rick Pitino's post about his granddaughters' excitement to see Bryan at WrestleMania, Zayn revealed that the match would be tonight.



"My granddaughters can't wait to see @WWEDanielBryan throw @SamiZayn through the announcer's table #Wrestlemania36 #YesYesYes," Pitino, head coach of Iona Gaels men's basketball team, tweeted.



"At least three sweet little angels are going to be severely disappointed tonight. -SZ," Zayn tweeted in response.

Zayn won the IC title from Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 handicap match along with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Elimination Chamber last month. Bryan won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31 in a seven-way ladder match. Bryan would vacate the title due to injury after 43 days.



Kevin Owens also stated on RAW that his match with Seth Rollins will air during night one. Becky Lynch suggested her match with Shayna Baszler for the WWE Raw Women's Championship will also air during night one as well.



You can see Sami Zayn's tweet below: