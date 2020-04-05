- Above is the latest look ahead for the WWE Network featuring upcoming PPVs, WWE Chronicle with Rey Mysterio, WWE Untold featuring Sting, Broken Skull Sessions, and more.

- WWE announced its @WWE, @WWETheBump, and @WWENXT Instagram accounts will go live later tonight during WrestleMania (night two card here). While the Kickoff is rolling, actress and WrestleMania XI guest, Jenny McCarthy, will join IG Live. Candice LeRae will appear during the NXT Women's Championship between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte. Also, Carmella is going to stop by during the Five-Way Elimination Match between WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Tamina, and Lacey Evans.

- Speaking of Sasha Banks, earlier today on Instagram, Banks posted a photo of herself holding the SmackDown Women's Title with the caption: "Play some s--- that my girlfriend will like I ain't tryna entertain these other hoes tonight #wrestlemania #wrestlemania36 #sashabanks." The lyrics are from "For The Girlfriends" by Kendrick Lamar.